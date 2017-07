From: Angela Millington, Secretary, The Melodians Choir, Downs Road, Hastings

The Melodians Choir would like to express our grateful thanks to everybody who supported our Summer Concerts at The Emmanuel Centre Battle and St Peter and Paul’s Church Hastings.

We had two fantastic audiences and managed to raise more than £2,000 for St Michael’s Hospice, our designated charity. Many thanks to everybody who helped to make this possible.