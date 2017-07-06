Thank you all for being welcoming

From: Terry Loftus, Service manager - Mencap, London Road, St Leonards

My team have recently arranged a funeral for a gentleman that we at Mencap have supported in Hastings for many years.

James always enjoyed going to the Carlisle pub at the weekend to see his friends and dance along to a band, invariably asking them to play Abba (some of whom over the years have obliged!).

Therefore, it was only natural that we approach the pub to hold his wake.

I would like to share with your readers my thanks to them.

I would like to publicly thank the staff for their fantastic support – not only in providing us with a venue, but also for their generous donation to Mencap which we will use to honour James’ memory and give something back for the people that he lived with.

I would like to say a special thank you to Lyn for helping us to arrange everything, and to the riders who have offered to take James’ ashes for a ride out in the near future.

I am sure this is something he would have loved.

More than this, I want to thank EVERYONE at the Carlisle, both staff and patrons over the years, for making James feel so welcomed and I believe loved for so long.

Our goal as a Mencap service has been to support people to live as full a life as possible, forging relationships as valued members of their community.

Everyone at the Carlisle has made this happen in the most natural way, simply by being kind, understanding and community-spirited.

I am so pleased that James found his second home with you all.