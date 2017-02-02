Tell MP why law should change

The current case of Noel Conway, a terminally ill man who is taking his case to court, has yet again brought the subject of assisted dying back in to the news.

When the matter last went before Parliament, Amber Rudd MP did not vote, and her subsequently expressed views suggest that she is possibly not fully informed enough on the subject to be able to commit either way.

I would urge her many constituents who support a change in the law so that terminally ill, mentally competent adults should have the option, within strict upfront safeguards, of an assisted death, to contact Amber to tell her why the law should be changed.

Dignity in Dying has many local supporters, and if anyone would be interested in finding out more about joining or starting a local campaign group for the Hastings area, as many other areas already have, may I through your newspaper ask them to contact me on 07837 279010.

