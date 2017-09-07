Team reached the semi finals

From: Dave Ward, The Fairway, St Leonards

I refer to the 2017 Hastings Bowls Tournament.

As winners of the triples competition both in 2015 and 2016, I have been approached by several people as to how we did in the defence of our title and going for a third time in a row.

As no mention was made to this in the summery and results article in the Observer last week, (I know it’s difficult to fit everything in) I thought, just in case there may be others interested, that we did manage to get to the semi finals.

We were beaten by 19 shots to 15 by the eventual winners.

I would like to thank my team of John Sallows and Harold Startup for their efforts in getting us so far.

This was another enjoyable tournament, well run and organised.

Our thanks to all those involved.