Take the time to read comment

This week’s Hastings Observer has the headline multi-million pound boost for education and inside the success of Olivia and Thomas getting into Oxford and Cambridge universities. Congratulations!

I then reach page 35 where Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester writes the Christian comment - Just A Thought. I must assume he is a highly educated man.

I myself left school at 15 before my exams, so many would consider me uneducated. Yet we both came to Christian faith and enjoy sharing our insights.

His piece is about the Magi, commonly called ‘kings’, who visited Jesus, and how they afterwards had to return to normal every day life.

Like us after Christmas. But normal for the born again Christian is abnormal for those who don’t know Jesus.

How can I attempt to explain this? Our conversion moment is like Stephen Hawkins’ Big Bang theory.

Everything afterwards comes from that pin sized beginning. Always expanding. Like a projection on a screen a lifetime away. It all comes out of that black hole in reverse. With the black hole everything goes in, with our Christian lives it is like our whole universe coming out.

We look back and there never was a Big Bang moment.

Just a single point where we realise we are exhausted, and instead of everything going in and weighing us down, it all comes out spreading love and joining what was before divided.

Please take the time to read the Just A Thought pieces.

It does matter and doesn’t take long. You are not alone. Also look up at the night sky and reflect.

