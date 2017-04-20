Simple solution to traffic issue

From: Kelvin Godfrey, Hamilton Gardens, Hastings

Related to car park congestion at Rock-a-Nore reported last week, it seems we have a simple solution.

I understand that traffic wardens are responsible for traffic management, not just parking. On busy days, divert a traffic warden/s to ensure traffic is moving.

If we let things continue as they are, our town becomes a blackspot and Londoners, after experiencing delays on the A21 and town centre, will head elsewhere, depriving the local economy of much-needed revenue.

