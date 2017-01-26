Shocked to hear of plan for toilets

I, like many of your readers, was shocked to hear of the proposed closure of the Harold Place and Ore Village toilets and possible demise of Rock-a-Nore facilities.

I realise that there is probably no statutory requirement for councils to provide public toilets but as a town that is trying to attract tourists and trade to the town centre this is a retrograde step. Ore, which is a thriving small community, will have no toilet except for a shared disabled one at the local supermarket - an uphill walk from the centre of the village.

Rock-a-Nore has only three multi-sex toilets and two disabled - the other male toilet block was sold for private development.

The result is that during the summer months, despite the sterling work done by the cleaning services, this facility is a health hazard because ladies often have to use quantities of toilet paper to clean off urine left by men on the seatless pans.

This closure will be a blow to visitors who use the car park and the adjoining beach, plus the organisations caring for the disabled who have travelled many miles to get here.

With Harold Place gone only one small toilet at the end of Priory Meadow exists for the town centre.

The next being Pelham Place car park, a walk too far for our older residents.

No consideration has been made for the vast crowds attending the May Day motor cycle rally, the Old Town Carnival and Bonfire night, all of which bring a considerable amount of trade to the town.

It might be an idea to close the town hall toilets and let our planners get some hands on experience of the problem.

As a matter of interest, the number of dog waste bins within the Old Town outnumber public toilet cubicles by two to one, with the loss of Harold Place the town centre will be three to one.

No disrespect to our canine friends and their owners.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.