Share views on rail proposals

From: Trevor Davies, Amherst Road, Hastings

In conjunction with all of the other local Rail User Groups one of the options that we have advocated in our responses to the timetable consultation is NOT to truncate the diesel service from Ashford International at Hastings, but to continue it to Eastbourne.

At the same time we both welcome and support the proposed additional electric train service from Brighton to Hastings.

To assist our local MP, Amber Rudd, to further champion this proposal to the Transport Secretary and his Rail Minister, we invite constituents, residents and businesses alike, who wish to see their through train service coming from Rye, Winchelsea, Three Oaks, and (from May 2018) Ore continue to St Leonards, Bexhill and Eastbourne, to avoid changing trains at Hastings, to let Amber know of their support for the Rail User Groups’ alternative proposal.

This will add to the widest welcome for our proposal to that already received. On behalf of myself and Martin Woodfine of SHRIMP we welcome the letter from Phil Hutchinson of GTR published in today’s edition [July 28].

