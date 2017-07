From: Nick Robinson, Boyne Road, Hastings

After an accident at work, I had a stay at the Conquest Hospital.

I felt that I needed to write in to thank all staff at the hospital, from boardroom to cleaners. Especially at the intensive care and high dependency unit, their professionalism and caring attitude on their 12 hour shifts certainly helped put me back together.

So from a very grateful patient I’d like to say that the NHS definitely works.