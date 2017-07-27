Sad to see fruit shop close down

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

Sad to report, the last family-run traditional greengrocer/fruiterer in the town centre has closed. Marcia and David, third generation owners of Hastings Fruitique in Queen’s Arcade, have finally put up the shutters.

Marcia told me that, when she and David took over the shop from her father, they had a number of staff and there were several other similar shops in the centre of the town. Gradually, all have gone. At least the arcade still boasts Paul’s excellent fish shop and you can still buy really fresh meat, some of it (venison, wild boar, turkey at Christmas) locally produced, from Gary the butcher. His shop has also taken over from David the sale of duck eggs.

A delicatessen has come into part of David’s shop. Let’s hope he gets lots of trade.