Remembering the sacrifices

From: Michael Foster DL, Branch President, Hastings and St Leonards, Royal British Legion

Next Saturday at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, many of us will yet again remember the sacrifice of those who have served our nation in the defence of freedom.

Most of our nation were born way after the great conflicts of the First and Second World Wars but still there are those who suffer through injury or loss as a result of those conflicts and many more who have been the victims of war more recently.

The Royal British Legion, which at a local level is a wholly voluntary organisation, seeks to first remind us of the debt of gratitude we owe and to encourage us to support through the purchase of a poppy the needs of those brave men and women and their families who still bear the cost of the commitment they made for our freedom.

I am honoured to be the local president of the British Legion and in that context I would invite you this year, especially on Remembrance Day, November 11, to join us in Priory Meadow to reflect at 11am in gratitude for the sacrifices made on our behalf.

May I also remind you, there will be a Remembrance Service in Alexandra Park at 11am on Sunday, November 12 and the Annual Festival of Remembrance at the White Rock on the Sunday evening at 7pm.

Whether you attend one of these events or whether you just purchase a poppy, the British Legion is grateful for your contribution to assist in the work that it does.

And please remember we are happy to accept all the ‘old’ pound coins that you can spare!