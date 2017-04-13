Remember this when you vote

From: Colin Ford, Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards

Is it possible for the Hastings families, both young and old, to be made aware via the Hastings and St Leonards Observer, the names of all the councillors who voted for the closure of the toilets in the town centre.

We would like to show our appreciation when the time comes for their re-election.

I do not know if the following information is correct, it came from a local business owner. The local shops do not provide ‘public toilets, they are for customer use only, so the public do not have the right to walk (or run) in and use those facilities.

How would the councillors like it if the public kept knocking on their home front doors requesting to use their toilets?

I believe the people of Hastings have the right to know who voted for these closures. I would think that in this day and age many people would willingly pay to use these toilets.

Many of our community suffer from medical conditions and need to use a toilet frequently. It is a long walk from the town centre to the public toilets on the sea front, but perhaps the Town Hall toilets could be open 24 hours a day and the facilities be staffed by the persons who voted for the closure?

All I ask for is that all concerned remember when the time comes to vote for council elections. Use the ballot box when you show your appreciation.

