Recommend a visit to museum

I am astounded at the amount of people my age (70) who don’t know where Hastings Museum is and have never been there.

I’ve been visiting that museum since the age of 11 and recommend a visit.

It must be one of the best museums in Sussex.

It contains all kinds of memorabilia - Grey Owl, mods, rockers, to name a few - and paintings in art exhibitions, something for everyone.

The café is relaxing, especially if you have hearing aids, and the museum is free. What else do you get for free?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.