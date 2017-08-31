Real figure was ten times larger

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

While very grateful you found the space to my recent letter, which was headed ‘Impact of cuts to fire service’, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that a nought was left off of the figure relating to the number of firefighters that we have lost over the past decade. The letter stated just one thousand had been done away with, instead of the true figure of ten thousand.

Perhaps you could find the space to publish a correction, in order for your readership to really understand what a dire situation our Fire and Rescue Services now find themselves in.