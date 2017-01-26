Proposals are sheer loo-nacy

I wanted to send my thanks and support to Tina Graham and her petition against the closure of public toilets in the town.

It is not a glamorous issue of course but what should our council tax be for if not to pay for basic public services like this.

The closure of these services, I would suggest, is likely to result in a dirtier, smellier town centre and will be a false economy in the longer term.

Certainly the toilets in Harold Place are not the most beautiful, airy toilets in the world, but they are useful to our community.

Council bigwigs sat in their newly refurbished Muriel Matters House might do well to consider which building is of more municipal use?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it. Castle Ward