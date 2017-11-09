Prize is the kick economy needs

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

Well done, Hastonians, (or Hastingers if you prefer).

For year after year the West Pier Trust in Brighton held meeting upon meeting to discuss how to save it from crumbling into the sea, and were still holding committee meetings after it had done exactly that.

Its rusty remains now stand as a symbol of procrastination; a reminder that ‘talk-talk’ is no substitute for actually doing something, and that is exactly what the people of Hastings did.

They put their money where their mouths were and proved that community spirit, sadly nowadays missing in vast swathes of our country, is alive and kicking on the south coast of England.

I wish you all the best for the future and believe that winning the prestigious Stirling Architecture Prize for 2017 will be the just the kick start that the local economy needs to bring prosperity back to the town of my birth.