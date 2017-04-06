Privilege to have uncluttered pier

From: Sylvia Tolcher, Filsham Road, St Leonards

How much I enjoyed a stroll around the pier this afternoon, amazed by the skills, enthusiasm and love which went into the Yarn Bombing exhibition.

Congratulations to all involved, for your imaginative and colourful work – from scary pirates to felty fish and so much more.

It was also lovely to see the memorial plaques, discreetly placed around the perimeter and to savour the freedom of the open space and views.

I’ve heard people complain that ‘there’s not much on there’ but, to me, it is a privilege to have such a lovely uncluttered spot from which to observe, view, think, without noise and distractions.

We are all so accustomed to being ‘entertained’ that it is a truly refreshing experience.

Good also to see a few anglers – this brought fond childhood memories of Uncle Harry who would visit us from London and spend a day happily fishing from the east side of the pier, always saying he’d ‘had a great day’ regardless of whether or not he caught anything.

Being a ‘Hastings gal’, born 1945, there are so many memories – most of which will have already been mentioned by others and/or are recorded in the excellent Memories Room. I believe it was in the late 1950s that the first foreign students started arriving on exchange visits.

We were amazed to see French boys swimming in the sea in their denims (which had barely reached England then, if I recall correctly).

