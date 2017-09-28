Previous plans have all failed

From: Brian Couch, Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards

As a founder member of the Hastings Motor Boat and Yacht Club in 1965, we have seen several marina proposals in the Rock-a-Nore area. They all failed due to unsuitability and lack of funding.

A meeting was held in St Leonards last year, called by the mayor, to discuss possible developments in the St Leonards end of our town.

Marinas are generally only viable when supported with onshore development.

At the meeting, strong support was given to the idea of a wet/dry marina and there would be suitable space for such a venture in the Bulverhythe area, which could brighten up the present rather dull aspect.