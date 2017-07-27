Popeye was loved by all in the town

From: Robert Morgan, The Ridge, Hastings

I have known Ron Everett (Popeye) for many years – he joined our Carnival Gang in the early 70s having been a customer with our family business for several years (R E Morgan & Son Building and Garden Material Supplies).

Our first Carnival together coincided with the Hastings Motor Boat and Yacht Club’s annual Crazy Boat Race, which we had entered. The court was from Rock-a-Nore to the Pier. Weather conditions determined which direction the race would take.

East Hastings Sea Angling Club played a very important part with Commodore Bill Urban and his wife Anne and members of the club, plus their boats, acting as support and safety.

The week following, I had a phone call from Bill Wickins. What with the Hastings Old Town Carnival only a week or so away, Bill asked if we would like to enter our Crazy Boat in the Carnival. Of course we were all up for that, especially Ron being ex-Navy and sailor’s blood in his veins.

The Carnival Gang were regular supporters to the Old Town Carnival. Ron was always there and keen to help with float building and decoration.

Give him a paint brush, a pot of paint and a few felt tip pens, before you knew it there would be some of the best art work you had ever seen.

We have now gone from boats to train – 1989 saw the birth of the Morgan Train. This had to be thanks to my wife Margaret, it was her idea.

Copied from a plastic toy train, it ran for a good 14 years. Ron and his daughter Lindy were always there at each event it was scheduled to go. During those 14 years of fun and laughter, many fans had been passengers on the train, having fun and helping to raise funds for local charities.

Since the demise of the train, Ron and myself took on the Carnival Court Float. Ron was still in his element when competing for awards, at towns as far away as Sandwich in the East and Brighton to the West. Popeye was always there doing his Popeye act and entertaining the crowds.

Age and illness began to slow Popeye down. He would take a rest for a few minutes, having a sit down in the passenger’s seat but soon be off again.

Everyone loved Popeye. Rest in peace old friend.