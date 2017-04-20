Poor man needs all our support

From: David Barry, Verulam Place, St Leonards

I find myself both saddened and angered at the plight of Javad Ebrahmi.

This poor man has endured more stress and pain in the time he has been in this world than many of us suffer in a lifetime.

His autism means he will struggle to cope with even the most mundane changes, let alone being deported to a country where he knows nobody and will struggle with a language and culture that he is unfamiliar with.

He needs compassion and care which he has only while he remains here.

