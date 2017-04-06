Please put your thinking caps on

From: Roy Harris, Swannington Close, Doncaster

I will be 80 years of age this year and I was born and bred in Hastings.

I went to William Parker and started my working life in the legal department in the town hall. Over the years, I worked and lived in various town in the UK and now live in Doncaster.

I have to say that my home town of Hastings is without doubt the best of the lots and although we all complain about it from time to time, it really is special.

Last weekend, I came down to Hastings and stayed with one of my adult children for a few days to give me the chance to see old friends and so on. The main talking point with everyone was the closure of the public toilets in Harold Place at a time when the town is expecting a big tourist influx – motorcyclists, greenman, carnival, etc. – never mind the ever-growing population of homeless people who tend to sleep around that area of the town.

I just cannot believe that the council have made that decision to close the WCs.

Now would they please put their thinking caps on? What will a homeless individual do when he wants to go to the loo? You have guessed right. He will probably do it in the underground car park or in one of the seating areas on the seafront, typically like those at the back of Debenhams.

The nearest public WCs are up near the former BHS and in my opinion, someone has made a big mistake in making the decision to close the main town centre WCs.

Come on everyone, let’s keep Hastings the beautiful town it has always been and stop making silly decisions about person hygiene requirements in its centre.

