Plans should be flushed away

I am astonished, as I believe are many other, such as Paula Tilbury’s letter (January 20) to read that our ‘learned’ council members are considering closing the Harold Place toilets (as well as those Ore village).

Frankly I cannot think of a more unfair, ignoble and stupid suggestion.

These toilets are heavily used, are located conveniently, in the town centre, and easily identified.

Hastings is an important tourist attraction; the town centre is where large numbers of visitors head for, when first arriving and where locals congregate and socialise.

It is an important and valuable area for us all, a touch of continental Europe in our midst.

The town is also popular with foreign students, it is the site of weekly open markets and other important civic functions, it provides sites for various charities and community agencies such as the regular visits of the bus providing hearing on site, such as services for those with hearing disabilities.

It is not reasonable to expect the private sector to provide for the diverse needs of our citizens but the council must do so and provide the necessary toilets, in nearby locations, not ones at a distance from the town centre.

Human needs must be met in a dignified manner which our council has a duty of care to meet.

Finally I trust our council leader needs no reminding of the needs those with serious medical problems, as well our elderly and disadvantaged citizens who all need easy and often immediate access to toilets at all times..

The town centre is an important meeting place for all members of the community who need such facilities, and I would say on 24/7 access, not closed in the evenings as is the case now.

In short, closure of these toilets cannot be justified even as a cost saving gesture.

In my opinion these toilets are essential to the health and safely of citizens, they should not be closed but updated and modernised and open for longer periods.

The plans of council to close the public toilet should be trashed and flushed away.

