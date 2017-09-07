Plan would ruin area’s culture

From: David Nice, Whitefriars Road, Hastings

I was ecstatic to read in your pages that a bunch of visionary property developers plan to build a 600-boat marina/Chelsea tractor magnet at Rock-a-Nore.

Why not go the whole hog and level the entire old town?

The West Hill could be concreted over for additional parking and the castle turned into a Costa Coffee.

Peter Chowney should hang his head in shame for even countenancing such cultural vandalism.

As for ‘HHQ’ head Andrew Doyle – could you please provide a picture as I am eager to start on my effigy of him for this year’s bonfire.