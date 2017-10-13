Pier needs more attractions on it

From: Mrs C. Cratch, Rectory Close, St Leonards

I am writing about Hastings Pier not paying its way. It is not really any great surprise as there is very little on the pier for people to see or do, except look out to sea.

Years ago, there were small shops in an arcade selling arts and crafts, retro clothing, etc. Also, a clairvoyant.

There was a taxi office at the front of the pier, convenient for people after shows at the White Rock Theatre.

Those in charge should take note of Brighton and Eastbourne Pier.

All Hastings has got is a nearly empty plank.