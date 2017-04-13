Pier accolade is well-deserved

From: M M Graves, Ore Place, Hastings

The ‘Pier of the Year’ accolade is well deserved. Our new stylish pier has recently been described in the Sunday Times as ‘the coolest-looking pier in the world’.

Its wide, airy promenade offers stunning views over the coast and the town. It is also a relief not to see the traditional noisy and vulgar amusement arcades.

The fact that the shows and attractions change constantly is most welcome. The ‘knitting festival’ during the past few days was a delight. Since its opening, the pier has played host to concerts, a circus, cinema screenings, Christmas and farmers’ markets. Children are not forgotten either, with the regular appearances of merry-go-rounds, pools, etc.

Within easy walking distance is the elegant Jerwood Gallery which houses an impressive collection of 20th and 21st century art – and regularly organises temporary exhibitions.

Hastings has plenty to offer. We have three magnificent churches – St Clements, All Saints and Trinity which owns an excellent collection of Victorian glass. We have a huge, well-kept park with ponds, sculptures, a rose garden and a wealth of interesting trees and plants. We have dozens of small art galleries, two theatres, countless restaurants representing cuisines from all around the world.

I regularly see letters from readers talking down Hastings. Please stop.

This is not helping our lovely little town.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.