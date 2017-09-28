Piano recitals blew us all away

From: Richard Sumner, High Street, Hastings

I just wanted to put on the record how truly memorable the recent piano recitals were at the new Opus Theatre on Saturday, September 9.

The new grant piano acquired by Mr Polo Piatti is obviously of the highest quality and the two soloists Anton Lyakhovsky and Oliver Poole gave us a magnificent entertainment.

I have been to many piano recitals in my time but I have never heard piano playing of the quality and expertise of Oliver Poole.

He blew us all away.

Many thanks to Mr Polo Piatti for a wonderful evening and for enriching the cultural life of Hastings as he constantly dies with the Sinfonia and the Hastings International Composer’s Festival.

I hope Hastings is suitably grateful.