Pathway could end in disaster

From: Mrs T Price, St Helens Crescent, Hastings

I hoped that the idea of a shared cycle and footpath through Alexandra Park had died a death due to lack of funds, but it has reared its ugly head again.

As an elderly resident, dependent on the park for my exercise, I think it would be a disaster waiting to happen.

You cannot foresee when small children or dogs will dart out. The elderly, if they fall, are liable to do a lot of damage to themselves and you cannot hear cyclists coming often travelling too fast.

There is an obvious solution to this problem – a largely unused grass verge up the length of Lower Park Road, on the park side and up to Harmers Pond, Vale Road and the top of St Helen’s Road.

The latest idea of using St Helen’s Road, I would have thought, was a non-starter – it is already very busy and too narrow to alter.

