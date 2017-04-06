Park is wrong place for route

From: Owen Hayes, Stonefield Road, Hastings

I’m pleased to see that Godfrey Daniel, Braybrooke and Castle County Councillor, is making a stand in regard to the insane idea of having a cycle route through Alexandra Park when the obvious route should be the pavement in St Helen’s Road which gets very little pedestrian traffic.

Hastings Borough Council have been very coy about this whole matter giving the proposal very little publicity and certainly no thought.

I’m certainly not against cyclists, some of my best friends are cyclists, but tranquil Alexandra Park is the wrong place.

