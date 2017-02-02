Our safety is taken seriously

How nice it is to know that even in this sleepy seaside town of Hastings our safety and security are well taken care of, as I found out at 8am on a Saturday morning on my way to do a re-enactment for the Ghost of Dunkirk, pushing a barrow full of army uniforms, including a 202 deactivated rifle, down the High Street.

I was suddenly stopped and questioned by Special Branch, from London, before being allowed to continue to Hastings beach.

Good to know that the boys in blue (black actually) are looking after Amber and Hastings Old Town, making it a safer place for us all.

Not a terrorist - just the ‘village idiot’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.