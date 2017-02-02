Other facilities are not available

I note Councillor Chowney’s column in last week’s edition of the Observer in which he talks about the proposed closure of the public conveniences in Harold Place and in Ore Village – conveniently the permanent closure of the Priory Meadow facility and the seasonal closure of various other toilets around town has not been quite so broadly broadcast.

Perhaps because this would seem to cast doubt on the council’s assertion that other facilities exist in these parts of town.

No doubt the council has been pushed into this position by cuts in monies received from central government funding and cuts will have to be made.

However, we are also told that council tax will only be increased by £5 per annum which will raise £130,000 in income.

It would seem the council is therefore bordering on the disingenuous with its shifting of blame to central government.

Is not the answer to increase the council tax by £10 which would seem to bring in sufficient income to fund the continued provision of these much needed public facilities?

I notice Councillor Chowney has made no reference to the recent rebranding of Aquila House to now be called Muriel Matters House – I also notice the absence of public consultation undertaken prior to this change.

Maybe we could be told how much of our money was diverted to this effort.

Many thanks to all those who took the time and effort to sign the online petition started by my wife on Change.org and to those who have organised various other petitions and protests.

If the council is unclear about the real need for these facilities then the various comments should leave them in no doubt.

