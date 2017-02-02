Open Town Hall toilets to public

The borough leader Mr Chowney wishes to save £64.000 by closing the Harold Place toilets.

I would suggest to Mr Chowney he is in a privileged position as I am sure he can visit the Town Hall if he is caught short while shopping. Now there is a thought.

Assuming the Town Hall is still a public building perhaps the toilets in the Town hall could be opened to the public, which would not only save money but make better use of the facilities in that building.

