Obvious issues with application

From: D.Roberts, Roundwood Road, St Leonards

I should like to warn people in the Ashdown area that HBC has put in an outline planning application for a massive housing development (140 houses) on the Harrow Lane Playing Fields despite obvious problems that will arise re: loss of green/recreational space, serious transport implications, the need for school places, GP shortages, never mind the impact on air quality and the landscape.

The application reference on HBC’s website is HS/OA/17/00901 for any concerned residents (or councillors) who might want to take a critical look at this and comment upon it.

Oh, but don’t take too long to comment: I wrote a lot of stuff and was “timed out” – by way of suppressing objections, perhaps?