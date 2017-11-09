From: Mr R J Read, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards

Further to the letter from Mr J White in last week’s Observer (November 3).

Here in Sedlescombe Road North there is a similar problem.

There is a blue MG on a trailer that has been parked in the same position for the past 18 months, it hasn’t moved an inch in that time.

There are now weeds and litter accumulating in the gutter under the trailer, restricting the flow of rainwater.

This in turn could cause flooding and possibly be a health hazard.

The owner of this vehicle has now taken to parking a red Toyota a little further up the road. That has not moved for the past month.

Could that become a permanent resident as well?

This person’s using the A21, a road that carries a vast volume of traffic between Hastings and London, as his private car park.

So yes, it is happening in other parts of the town.

Yes, it has been reported, but just like Mr White the answer has been “nothing can be done”

Why not?