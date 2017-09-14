Need to know what haze was

From: John Butcher, Chowns Hill, Hastings

I read with disbelief how the elements of this pollution is not yet known.

It is indefensible especially with the real threat of terrorism if no one has put a sample through a mass spectrometer or the affected public blood analysed by now.

People should demand to know what they have been subjected to and dispel or confirm concerns about what has affected them and if there will be any long-term effect to their children.