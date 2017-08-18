Moving area is not the answer

From: S. Cullen, St Pauls Road, Hastings

Yet again, it appears Hastings Borough Council (HBC) are proposing to build on more green spaces in our ever increasing concrete town.

With many towns recognising the value of areas of nature, understanding the importance of reserving such treasured areas, Hastings sees a gap, and thinks “let’s fill it”.

If Combe Valley Sports Park is built, the town will lose three green areas. With the county council banning schools on building on playing fields, why is not our local council having the same thought process?

Horntye Park is in an area of deprivation, one of the highest deprived areas in the country – your age of dying, if living in this area, is 10 years earlier than the national average.

With three schools to the east, south and west of the complex (over 1,000 children), two of which do not have their own playing field, Horntye feel, with support from HBC, they can increase the needs of the community by moving the sporting facility to the outside of the town?

How will people get there, many people cannot afford fares, taxis, or to run a car.

Surely a grassroots approach towards sport, in this beautiful, central spot of town is the answer?

Activities in the park are limited, surely encouraging younger people to use your facilities, within a walking distance is better?

Horntye and Hasting United have lost money over the years, surely just moving to another part of the town is not the answer.

Thinking ‘outside the box’ is crucial for community development, welcoming people from all walks of life, not just a few.

Does Bohemia and St Helen’s really need another estate? Parking in Bohemia is saturated, schools are over-subscribed. We do not need more housing, we need vision for our community. Let’s keep these green areas within our towns.