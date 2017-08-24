Motorists aren’t always at fault

From: Gerald Funnell. Linton Road, Hastings

Bearing in mind the comments by cyclists about the lack of consideration shown by motorists, can I report three things observed in Hastings within 24 hours, namely:

• {a} a cyclist riding through a red traffic light,

• {b} a cyclist riding through a pedestrian crossing as it was being used by a pedestrian,

• {c} a cyclist deliberately cycling the wrong way along a one way street.

No doubt the rider in (a) and (c) if struck by a motor vehicle properly complying with the traffic signs would complain that his injuries were the fault of the motorist.