Motorists aren’t always at fault

From: Gerald Funnell. Linton Road, Hastings
Bearing in mind the comments by cyclists about the lack of consideration shown by motorists, can I report three things observed in Hastings within 24 hours, namely:
• {a} a cyclist riding through a red traffic light,
• {b} a cyclist riding through a pedestrian crossing as it was being used by a pedestrian,
• {c} a cyclist deliberately cycling the wrong way along a one way street.
No doubt the rider in (a) and (c) if struck by a motor vehicle properly complying with the traffic signs would complain that his injuries were the fault of the motorist.
