May have reason for optimism

From: Roger Blake, Vice-chairman, London & South East regional branch, Railfuture

Bexhill visitor Emma Gilliam [Letters, 18 August] may have reason for cautious optimism.

Soon after GTR’s timetable consultation closed the two local MPs issued a joint statement.

The ‘better local rail services’ they support mean running the diesel trains from Ashford International beyond Hastings as far as Eastbourne, as well as running a new four-car electric service from Brighton to Hastings instead of the present two-car diesel train.

As a result Bexhill would see four trains per hour each way rather than the present three, there would be no enforced changing at Hastings, and there would be more frequent connections at St. Leonards Warrior Square for the Tunbridge Wells line to London. GTR already propose shorter connection times at Ashford for Southeastern Highspeed services.

The vital task now is to persuade Rail Minister Paul Maynard and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling that they too should back this improvement on GTR’s original proposals.

Their address is Department for Transport, Great Minster House, 33 Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 4DR.