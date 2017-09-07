Marina plan is heart breaking

From: Fred Santer, Athelstan Road, Hastings

I thought it was April 1 not September 1. These plans to transform Rock-a-Nore and the fishing beach are outrageous, heart breaking, and possibly unworkable.

A perfectly good cricket ground was taken from us to build empty shops, this crazy money making scheme for some one is on par with that.

Leave us alone and take your obnoxious plans with you.