Make an effort to keep land clean

Why the need for Pebsham Tip when we have the Link Road and the Queensway to hurl our refuse on to?

The sides of the roads are an absolute disgrace, strewn with bottles, cans and coffee cups.

Why on earth anyone should feel the need to destroy their own environment without a thought for other people who have to drive past it, those that ultimately have to clear it up and the resident wildlife is beyond me.

Everyone has recycling bins at home, so is it really so difficult to use them?

The Link Road is here to stay regardless of our individual views on it, but if we must build roads across areas of natural beauty, at least let’s make some effort to keep it clean.

