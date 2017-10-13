Lucky to have such talent here

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

I have twice recently been to Puccini’s La Bohème excellently produced by Jenny Miller and her Barefoot Opera at St Mary in the Castle. We are lucky indeed to have such great talent in the area.

It amuses me to read the most-useful surtitles and to realise how thin much of the text is. We had five minutes of glorious singing and music, fine acting and imaginative staging while the soprano told us: ‘I’ve lost my keys.’