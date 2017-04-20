Local councillors should be helping

From: Hippolyte Grigg, Park Wood Road, Hastings

This issue has been on the minds of many in Hastings over many months and not least those many trying to enjoy our town, only to be left to struggle on leaving Rock-a-Nore.

As a result we have been writing to this paper to express our disquiet.

We now see that further editorial has been published pointing out the inability of Hastings Borough Council to sort it out with East Sussex County Council.

What have the local councillors for the Old Town been doing about it?

What about the leader of the council? Apparently nothing. It’s been left to a Wealden councillor to pick up the cudgel.

One wonders why we voted for these Hastings councillors, if we did, in the first place. I would question their value at the local elections next year.

