Litter Road and Trashway mess

Pauline Crouch (letters, Hastings Observer and Rye Observer, January 27) is absolutely right.

In fact, the Link Road and Queensway would be more aptly named the Litter Road and Trashway.

Sadly, litter-dropping does seem to be a bit of a national habit. One could even say global habit, although quite a proportion of the British are particular exponents.

Walk or drive along any road and look at the verges. It is hard to understand the mentality of people who randomly drop litter.

If someone spat on them in the street they would be justifiably upset and disgusted, and yet every time they throw a plastic bottle, can, coffee cup, cigarette packet, chewing gum, fast food packaging etc, on to the street or the countryside they are committing a similarly disgusting and antisocial act.

Not only are they fouling the environment, they are draining money from the precious council tax proceeds, for councils have a statutory duty to clear that litter. And regrettably neither Hastings Borough Council nor Rother District Council is currently fulfilling that duty.

In April 2016, in response to a query about uncleared litter, a representative of Rother DC wrote: “With regard to litter on Combe Valley Way, yes this is Rother’s responsibility for the most part, Hastings BC where it joins Queensway, but we have not long been notified by ESCC that the road is formally adopted (we are only required to clean adopted highway) and we now have arrangements in hand to clean.”

Well, almost a year later the cleaning simply isn’t happening. It shouldn’t be necessary, of course, but until that golden day when everyone behaves responsibly with their waste, it is essential that it is regularly cleared, especially as a litter-strewn environment seems to make people think they are justified in adding their own litter to it.

