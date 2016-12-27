LETTER: Wishing boy a speedy recovery

Having seen the dramatic story on the front page of your last issue, my first thought was ‘wow – poor little lad, what a lucky escape’, but then I noticed that in the picture he has the most wonderful set of teeth with no sign of the damage that I keep hearing the young children of today are experiencing...

What a great job his mother Rachel is making of taking care of him. She is to be congratulated for the healthy and clean teeth that he shows in this photograph.

I sincerely hope that he has fully recovered and is back to his usual self now.

I wish them a very happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year in 2017.

Shirley Hawke

Battle Road

St Leonards

