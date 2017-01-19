LETTER: What to do with Christmas trees

Hastings council will accept Christmas trees taken to its depot in Alexandra Park, but for those unable to get their trees there, that is of no help.

Sadly, no local charity has offered a tree collection service, in return for a donation, this year.

Therefore what are those who still cling to the traditional custom of a real Christmas tree to do after Twelfth Night? The evidence points to a fly-tipping solution: a number of discarded trees are lying on pavements and verges. But for law-abiding citizens this cannot be an option

I hope this letter will prompt a charity to organise a tree collection after next Christmas in the Hastings area. It is a way of raising funds that also serves a community need and there are, or were, organisations looking for such trees.

The sand dunes at Camber have old Christmas trees buried within them to help against erosion, for example.

Erica Barrett

The Ridge

Hastings

