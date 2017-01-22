LETTER: Town doesn’t have many bins

We don’t have many bins for doggie poo,

Picking it up and taking it home is up to you.

Mr of Mrs Dalziel, you are invited to come here and talk,

But when you do, watch where you walk.

If you walk around here with a bag in your hand,

We would let you know we think it is grand.

Because Hastings is giving us a lovely new pier,

There is no money left for bins, I must shed a tear.

We don’t put out water for dogs when it’s hot,

And we haven’t trained our dogs to use a potty pot.

Keep your dog on a lead, it’s not very kind

But let them run and you will be fine

Come back to Hastings and try us again,

Come when it’s sunny and not in the rain.

Then the streets will be dog poo free,

I pick up mine, it’s not me!

Mavis Steele (Nanny Gee)

Beaconsfield Road

Hastings

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.