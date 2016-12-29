LETTER: Thank you for sock appeal help

May I please, via your newspaper, thank all those who donated to my Surviving Christmas Sock Appeal this year.

There was an excellent response and around 10 sacks full of socks have been duly delivered to the Christmas charity for distribution to those living on the streets or in cold conditions.

Some socks will be held back this year to issue throughout the winter period to those who are in need.

My gratitude to the ‘Sox-Box’ location points situated at His Place Community Church in Robertson Street, The Imagen Gallery in Claremont, The Town Hall Call Centre and The History House in Courthouse Street. I shall be on the look out for further suitable sights next year. Please feel free to offer.

This was unbelievably the 22nd year of the Sock Appeal and each year I find myself saying that my thanks are tinged with more than a degree of sadness that here in Hastings there is still such a demand for simple basic items to keep out the cold – something for us all to reflect upon as we enjoy our festive season?

Nonetheless, a BIG THANK YOU to all who donated and thanks also to you the Observer for publicising the 2016 appeal. I wish you all a very happy, peaceful and warm Christmas season and a compassionate New Year.

Richard Stevens

All Saints Street

Hastings

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.