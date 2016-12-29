LETTER: Thank you for huge generosity

Once again the staff and customers of Morrisons, Hastings, have donated over £1,100 to support the invaluable work of the volunteers at Surviving Christmas via the collection made by Hastings Lions Club at the store on Wednesday 21 and Thursday, December 22.

On behalf of the Lions Club may I thank both the staff at the store and Morrisons’ customers for their generosity. The sum raised represents a significant contribution to the Surviving Christmas project helping individuals and families in Hastings and Rother, who may be lonely or in need, to have a happier Christmas as well as supporting the charity’s work into 2017.

Andrew Colthurst

President

Hastings Lions Club

Linton Road

Hastings

