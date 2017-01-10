LETTER: Sad to hear of musician’s death

I was very sad to learn of the death of Pete Burden who was one of the first musicians I heard about when I moved to the Hastings are in 1990 and went to see.

We have heard of so many deaths of fine musicians this year, but this is personal.

He was a be bop lion as a young man and always kept to that path but was always looking for new ideas.

I had lessons with him to improve me reading and felt honoured to have shared the stage with him on a number of occasions.

He was funny and would phone you just to share a good new joke he had heard to spread the laugh.

He was a star and will be sadly missed.

Nick Belcher

North Chailey

Lewes

