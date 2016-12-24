LETTER: Public should vote on strikes

This railway strike can be ended by the people who voted to come out of the EU.

Let the public vote on whether they want guards on the trains, yes or no.

Put voting boxes at the main stations with proper voting papers, then take them all to ACAS for counting.

If it comes up yes to keep the guards on the train, end all the strikes. If it comes up no, the strike goes on.

I told this to a RMT man at the station and he said it was good.

We have to have them on the train for the disabled people who get on to go where they want to. Who is going to help them on every train that comes through from Ashford to Brighton each day? The drivers have to get out and help them on.

On Rye firework night, they put on a four-car train from Ashford to Hastings and if they can do that, they can put more on the normal service.

Mr Avery

Rye Road

Hastings

