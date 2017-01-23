LETTER: Protest to keep toilets open

I could not believe it when I read in your Friday, January 13 Observer that the council is considering closing the Harold Place and Ore Village public toilets.

This, I believe, will affect many shoppers, especially myself, the elderly and the disabled.

There are no other public toilets within easy access (distance) of Harold Place and none at all in Ore Village.

If there happen to be shops with toilets in these areas, they are understandably for customers only.

I know Priory Meadow has public toilets but these are no use if you are in the town centre and in urgent need of a toilet.

If you know of anyone who is affected by this, please write to Hastings Borough Council in protest.

Also, you can comment at www.hastings.gov.uk.

This started last Friday when formal consultation started and will be discussed at the budget council meeting on Wednesday, February 22.

I hope and pray that common sense prevails.

Paula Tilbury

Crowborough Road

Hastings

